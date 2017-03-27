Oriol Romeu dismisses "flattering" Barcelona link

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu has squashed claims that he will leave the club for Barcelona this summer.

The Spaniard claims he has found what he has "always been fighting for" at the Premier League side.

Feeling respected

Romeu says he is "flattered" by talk of a Nou Camp return, but his comments will have pleased Saints fans.

The 25-year-old insists he feels "respected" at the club and wants to "repay the love" shown to him by supporters.

Romeu said, "Being linked with the club is always something nice."

"But, luckily, I’ve been at Chelsea and Barcelona and haven’t played and I don’t want to be there again and I don’t want to have this feeling [of not playing]."

Integral part

After earning himself a regular spot in the first team, after stints at bigger clubs where game time was sparse, Romeu clearly doesn't want to give up his role in the first team.

"I’m feeling very happy here and I won’t give this away."

Romeu continued, "The club has given me a massive welcome since the beginning, signing a new contract in January, and this support and confidence they have given me is something that no one has done before."

And the central midfielder is clearly as big of a presence off the field as he on it.

"If team-mates have problems sometimes they come and ask me.

"I’m an important part of the dressing room, which in the way you play gives you that respect."

Barcelona return?

As is common at St. Mary's, players will be linked to other bigger and more prestigious clubs.

Romeu's appearances have clearly been catching the eye of the big boys, and despite the player's reservations about a move away, any player would have to consider a move to one of Europe's giants.

Romeu is familiar with the club, having played for the Catalan side between 2004 and 2011 at all levels.