Newcastle United v Wigan Athletic Preview: Toon look to cling onto the top spot

The international break saw Newcastle United's striker Aleksandar Mitrovic shine in a Serbia shirt. But now, it is back to club duties and the Toon will kick off at home to Wigan in the Championship.

Eight games to go

It is a crucial point in Newcastle's season. They have spent the vast majority of the season at the top, as the favourites to either win or at the very least achieve automatic promotion. After their infamous unbeaten week, loaded with three away games, the Toon went five points clear.

However, one crushing loss to Fulham and a goals draw with Birmingham City has taken Brighton & Hove Albion back to within touching distance from the trophy - one point to be exact.

This makes every game more important in the closing moments of what has been a turbulent season for the Magpies. The run in ahead is by no means easy, and that begins at home to the Latics.

Trouble at home

St James' Park has seen some of the highest attendance figures in Europe in the 16/17 season. Fans have turned out with more black and white than ever. The Gallowgate end has been draped with flags celebrating a rich history of North East football.

But something has not seemed to click for Newcastle on their home ground. Away form has been sturdy, and the best in the league, but the pressure of being at home has.

The most recent edition of this trouble came when Fulham thumped the Mags 3-1 at St James in a professional display. This will be a primary concern for Rafa Benitez when looking at this upcoming fixture.

Wigan are sat second from bottom in the table, but with an escape route from the last games of the season. That drive and almost 'nothing to lose' attitude could play a difference in the game, given that Newcastle's mentality at home has been somewhat fragile at times.

Last meeting

In the last exchange between these two teams, the point difference between Newcastle and Brighton was exactly the same as it is present day.

During the game, the Toon Army comfortably put out the fire of Will Grigg and took home all three points. Goals from Mo Diame and ​substitute Christian Atsu showcased the strength in Newcastle's squad.

The Latics did not easily let the result slip, as they mustered almost the same amount of possession and attempts as the Mags. The difference was a clinical edge; Newcastle with seven more accurate attempts on goal than the team hosting.

That is something they will have to keep in mind as they make the journey north to face the league leaders.

Injury updates

As international break often does, there were concerns for Newcastle and some of their players. However, good news comes for Benitez as there are four players with positive updates - and three of those could be up for selection with this game.

Daryl Murphy, who has had a big impact for Newcastle when played, is looking for a spot on the match day squad after being withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad with a calf injury.

Additionally, the depth of defence will be strengthened with Paul Dummett playing through the pain of a heel injury. Scotland international Grant Hanley is set to be fit after picking up a knock in the game against Birmingham, too.

Further good news came for the Geordie Nation as Isaac Hayden was at training with the first team what again. The youngster from Arsenal has proved to be key in the season, and given his potential looks as though he will be part of Benitez's future plans for the Toon.