Tom Cleverley to make move from Everton to Watford permanent

Tom Cleverley is set to make his move to Watford from Everton permanent this weekend, according to multiple reports.

Cleverley joined the Hornets in January on loan from Everton but it now looks likely that the midfielders stay at Vicarage Road will be extended.

Cleverley’s career so far

The 27-year-old has made eight appearances since returning to Vicarage Road after spending time on loan with Watford while the Hornets were in the Championship. Cleverley won the Watford Player of the Season award during his loan spell with the club in 2009-10.

Cleverley spent seven seasons with Manchester United but was only a regular first-teamer between 2012 and 2014. The former England international has also enjoyed loan spells with Leicester City, Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa.

Watford’s midfield options

Walter Mazzarri’s activity in the January transfer window improved Watford’s attacking options with the acquisitions of M’Baye Niang and Mauro Zarate however the Italian has built a strong midfield, also.

Etienne Capoue has been a consistent performer for the Hornet this season alongside Valon Behrami. Watford also have Nordin Amrabat, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Watson in their ranks.

Roberto Pereyra was the Hornets marquee signing at the start of the season and has impressed however has been sidelined for large periods of the season. Cleverley would bolster Watford’s midfield even further.

Surplus to requirements at Goodison

Cleverley has become surplus to requirements at Goodison Park and it looks almost inevitable that the midfielder will make the move to Watford permanently.

The signing of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United seemingly indicated the end of the line at Everton for Cleverley.

The Toffees also have Ross Barkley, James McCarthy and Gareth Barry who can fill the central midfield roles as well as Idrissa Gueye and youngster Tom Davies who have both come into form recently.