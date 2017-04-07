Chris Hughton admits every victory will be the "biggest one yet" as his Brighton side go top of the Championship

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton believes every win “feels the biggest one” as his side soared to the top of the Championship on Friday evening.

The Seagulls beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at Loftus Road with second half goals from Glenn Murray and Sebastien Pocognoli ensuring Albion go above Newcastle United at least until tomorrow.

“I felt we deserved the win over the ninety minutes but we rode our luck at the end,” admitted Hughton after the game.

Ian Holloway’s QPR grabbed a consolation through Matt Smith with 15 minutes remaining and Brighton suffered a late onslaught in the final ten. Conor Washington and Idrissa Sylla each had chances to score but failed to work David Stockdale in goal.

Before the game, Brighton had earned 30 clean sheets in 60 games. The excellent defensive work has been the catalyst for their good form this season and the strike force has been equally superb. Despite riding their luck late on, Hughton felt an QPR equaliser would have been “unjust” as his South Coast side had “been the better team” on the balance of play.

"Great to win on a Friday night"

The former Newcastle manager also hailed the impact that winning on a Friday would have on his former club in the race for the Championship title. Hughton admitted that it was “great” to win on a Friday night because it “puts pressure” on the clubs around the Seagulls in the table. The Magpies travel to fellow promotion contenders Sheffield Wednesday in Saturday’s late kick off.

When asked if winning promotion was now a strong possibility, Hughton refused to get too excited: “It’s our third win in six games which is a tremendous achievement at this stage… we just have to play at the same level for the rest of the season.”

Brighton travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers next Friday, which Hughton said will be “just as big a challenge” as their victory at Loftus Road.