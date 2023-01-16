Solly March: Goals Galore

When Roberto De Zerbi first signed for Brighton in September 2022, he clearly saw the potential in Solly March. At the time, he singled him out as a potential Champions League player and an important attacking, forward player for his team. During that same time, it was mostly common knowledge that general fans and ex-manager Graham Potter saw March as a left-back... isn’t that truly something?

VAVEL spoke to Roberto De Zerbi regarding Solly March’s upturn in front of goal and confidence as a player coincidentally before the 3-0 whitewash over Liverpool. The Italian said: “We are lucky in this period now and I think March is a great player. I have to confirm these words now, I think he could score more... but he is close to scoring almost in every game now and I'm very happy for him.” De Zerbi wasn’t wrong, either; two very well-taken goals and an assist to Danny Welbeck proved the Albion boss right, as March now has four goals and four assists in the league this season, which is unheard of in his career. It is clear to see that March is thoroughly enjoying his football at Brighton with De Zerbi, and that notion seems to be shared by the whole squad.

Goals are coming all over the pitch, with intensive passing play and clever movement; it is box office, perfect, champagne football, the very finest that has ever graced the threads of blue and white on the South Coast of England.

This is no exaggeration, when seated in the West Upper, to be able to witness a Brighton team playing with such perfect moves, and link-ups between the lines is incredible viewing. Often dubbed by many fans as ‘slowing the play down’ or being ‘too dangerous to pass’ or ‘letting them [opposition] back into it’, the fan's groans turn to great praise within approximately 25 seconds later, De Zerbi’s football is poetry in motion within itself. The passing is quick, and direct, but intelligent. It is hard to stop for any side when coming up against a team that waits for their opposition to make a mistake before taking advantage of it; like a game of chess. Players like Alexis Mac Allister, Moisés Caicedo, and Robert Sanchez are key towards keeping this flowing. Pervis Estupiñan, along with the entire back four were composed as ever to succeed killer passes into the feet of Kaoru Mitoma, and, of course, Solly March. Pep Guardiola claimed the Albion boss to be a ‘revolutionary’ manager when he first moved to the club, and he wasn’t far off. The early signs suggest immense progress, with players seemingly brimming with confidence to be able to even attempt to try some moves that De Zerbi has been experimenting with; however, the Albion now have a set way, their way, the Roberto De Zerbi way. A significant stamp on the culture of the football club.

Where does Solly March fit into this system, and why?

Solly March has been first picked by every manager that he has played with, even during perhaps the tougher times in his career. Oscar Garcia, Sami Hyypia, Chris Hughton, Graham Potter, and now Roberto De Zerbi have all claimed to have seen the potential, but none have accumulated as much success as the latter. When VAVEL spoke to De Zerbi, he spoke about this importance towards his system, and said: “[Not just my system] but in every system. Now you can attack and defend in 11. I think for Solly, Mitoma, and Welbeck... he is one of the players who work more in the defensive phase. Now, you all have to work as an 11 in one block.” De Zerbi mentions the importance of all players fighting together, and playing as a collective, as opposed to solely set positions. His focus on positions being set for players is minimal and claims that if a player has enough quality, the position does not matter. This mentality seems equally true to Solly. He is a good forward, but we know his importance defensively as well. The potential for more freedom and fluidity towards the side is what seems to be a goldmine for results.

Solly March doesn’t show any worries about letting up. March and the rest of the team are only seeming to get better; without mentioning the passion and love that De Zerbi has installed around the club, and city. The emotion is more than ever, or at least in a very long time. Everything seems like the perfect fit, but luckily De Zerbi’s shoe isn’t just one size.