It wasn't our best, but it was good to come back and win, says Liverpool defender Joël Matip after Stoke win

Joël Matip admitted ​Liverpool ​weren't at their best to beat Stoke ​City on Saturday but ​insisted it is "always good" to come from behind for victory.

The Reds' need to improve in the second-half at was abundantly clear. Trailing due to a goal on the stroke of half-time from Jonathan Walters, ​Liverpool looked a shadow of their usual selves in the first 45 minutes, with hopes of a top-four finish looking all the more unlikely.

However, a double substitution from Jürgen Klopp, bringing on Philippe Coutinho ​and Roberto Firmino​ at the interval, turned the game on its head, with Liverpool looking much more potent in attack and dominating possession.

Coutinho got the all-important equaliser after 70 minutes before Firmino slammed in a sensational volley beyond the reach of Lee Grant to complete a remarkable turnaround only two minutes later.

Reflecting on the game, Matip pointed to the introduction of the Brazilian duo and the need to improve as the catalyst for the fight back.

Brazilians inspire comeback

​"When you have players come on like that, it helps every team," Matip told Liverpoolfc.com.

He explained: "We started to play better football and also Simon Mignolet made some great saves, amazing, and that was the reason why we won."

Matip declared that the result "feels great" although he admitted it was not Liverpool's "best game", adding: "After being 1-0 down it's always good to come back and win this game."

The centre-back continued: "They didn't have many chances in the first half, maybe shots from outside the box and things like this, but they controlled the game and we were not at our best. But in the second-half everybody wanted to improve and did his best, and we are happy with the result."

​Team effort in the second half

The Cameroonian defender reflected that the whole squad bore responsibility for the first-half display, not just the youngsters ​​​Ben Woodburn and ​Trent Alexander-Arnold​, who were drafted in for the two Brazilians after fitness and health issues.

The two teenagers were withdrawn at the break for Coutinho and Firmino, however - though Klopp declared afterwards they were not hooked for their own performances.

Matip said: ​"There are 11 players on the field and you cannot say it's their fault, it's all of our fault."

​"As a team we didn't play well in the first-half and then we tried to change something. They are still young and have a lot of talent. We will have a lot of fun with them," the No.32 continued.

​"I think every team has this small injury list but we have to handle this and now we have a week to concentrate and prepare for the next game, and I hope most of the team will be available," ​concluded Matip.