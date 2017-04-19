Sané keen to avoid suggestions of becoming a full-back

Manchester City’s Leroy Sané is against the idea of becoming a full-back and wants to remain on the wing.

Sané’s comments come after German legend Michael Ballack suggested the winger could move into a more defensive role.

Ballack hints at Sané positional change

Former Chelsea and Germany midfielder Ballack has been impressed with Sané’s performances but has suggested the possibility of a positional change for the winger.

Ballack said: “I am impressed by his physical improvements since he changed club, as he was just a young kid from Schalke. Sometimes he will play full-back, wing-back or on the wing.“

"I’ve seen fantastic games when he has been more defensive and made his long runs forward with the ball and without the ball. I am sure with Pep Guardiola as coach, he will learn and learn and learn more as he grows in age. I am pretty sure he will one of the key players in the future for Germany.”

Sané not keen on full-back role

However, Sané isn’t as sure about a positional switch as Ballack but has admitted that Pep Guardiola has made him a more well-rounded player.

“That’s not my favourite position! I don’t like it really, as I have played all of my career in attack and I am happy to play there," he said.

Sané added: “He has made me a more complete player.

“Sometimes I have to play in the middle, against some teams, although mostly I play wide.

“He has made me look more at the details, to keep the ball better, to be more aggressive in my action when I get the ball.”

Solid debut season for Sané

The 21-year-old arrived at the Etihad Stadium in August for a reported £37m, which could rise to £46.5m dependant on performance-related add-ons, from Bundesliga side Schalke.

Since debuting in the Manchester derby the German has scored nine goals in 30 appearances for City including in their most recent Premier League victory against Southampton.