Virgil van Dijk updates fans with training video

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has updated fans on his injury recovery by posting a video of himself training, as he attempts to return before the end of the season.

The Dutch international has been out since suffering an ankle injury against Leicester City in January.

Back on track

Van Dijk looked comfortable as he ran on an anti-gravity treadmill at Southampton's Staplewood training facility, posting footage to his Instagram account with the caption, "Time to step it up."

Claude Puel had been reluctant to rush van Dijk back to fitness due to the Saints having nothing to play for. However, the 25-year-old may now return to action before the season ends.

The defender was forced to wear a protective boot and spend a month of crutches but now seems close to full fitness.

Last game for Saints?

If van Dijk fails to return to the side before the season ends, it is likely he will have made his final appearance for the South Coast outfit.

Manchester City and Liverpool have both been heavily linked with the former Celtic man, with a price tag of £50m being talked about.

Despite pledging his loyalty to Southampton, it is unlikely van Dijk would turn down a move to a club playing in the Champions League.

It would round off a disappointing season in the transfer market for Southampton, who lost captain Jose Fonte to West Ham in January.

Difficult run in

Despite having nothing to play for, Southampton will be hopeful of van Dijk's return, as they face a tough run in before the season finishes.

The Saints must travel to leaders Chelsea before travelling to Anfield, where van Dijk may return against his future team-mates.

Southampton must also play Manchester United and Arsenal at St. Mary's, meaning they will be hopeful their star defender is back in contention.