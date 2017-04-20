Reports suggest Manchester City will offer contract to Arsenal target Sead Kolasinac

Manchester City have reportedly offered a contract to highly-rated Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac, and the Schalke defender will decide whether to move to England in the coming weeks.

Kolasinic’s credentials

The 23-year-old has also garnered interest from fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton as well as Italian side AC Milan.

Kolasinac joined Schalke from VfB Stuttgart in 2011 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club primarily at left-back however he can be used in the centre of defence or as a defensive midfielder, also.

The defender has earned 17 caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina after representing the Germany U18, U19 and U20 national sides.

City’s defensive options

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s desire to improve defensively was made clear in January with an attempt at signing centre-back Holger Badstuber from Bayern Munich.

Vincent Kompany made a scoring return after a long spell on the sidelines in City’s recent 3-0 victory over Southampton however Guardiola will be aware that Kompany can’t be relied upon to be a regular feature in City’s side going forward.

John Stones has received his fair share of critics since arriving at the Etihad Stadium for £47.5m while defenders such Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov are all above thirty years old.

Defence has been City’s weakness this season and Guardiola will be aiming to rebuild from the back before the 2017/18 season beginning with the potential arrival of Kolasinac.

Guardiola’s signings so far

Guardiola has had mixed results from the players he brought to the Etihad at the beginning of the season.

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has received a lot of criticism for his performances this season whilst Ilkay Gundogan has spent much of the season on the sidelines.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus had an immediate impact in January however has been out injured for the last two months. However, winger Leroy Sané has been very impressive in recent months scoring nine goals, so far, in his debut season for Manchester City. Nolito has featured predominantly as a substitute since arriving in England.

If Kolasinac is to sign for Manchester City Guardiola will be hoping he has an impact like that of Jesus and Sané rather than Bravo.