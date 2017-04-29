Southampton 0-0 Hull City: Honours even as Tadic misses late penalty

Hull City will be the happier of the two sides today, after a late penalty save by Eldin Jakupovic ensured they gained another point in their push for survival.

Dusan Tadic's penalty miss in the final minute of added time was the most exciting moment of the fixture, which was a drab affair.

The result leaves Marco Silva's side three points clear of Swansea City, who play tomorrow.

Early flurry

There was a lot of action early on on, as Kamil Grosicki pulled a shot across goal just wide on four minutes. Just a few minutes later, he lined up a free kick around 20 yards out and hit the post.

Hull were having the better moments in the first period, however Southampton did test the away side with some long range efforts.

Steven Davis released Tadic, who found the on-running Cedric Soares but the Portuguese full-back couldn't find a team-mate with his pullback.

Second period just as dreary

There wasn't much action to shout about for the majority of the second half either. Nathan Redmond fired a long-range effort over on the hour mark.

The Tigers were defending well, keeping Southampton out at every opportunity. Harry Maguire, who was especially brilliant, clearly relishing playing under his new boss.

Game comes to life

The closing stages saw chances for the Saints. With 10 minutes remaining, the ball fell to Tadic from an in-swung corner but Jakupovic was off his line to block the Serb's effort.

90 minutes had been played when Hull thought they may have lost their hard-earned point. Alfred N'Diaye grabbed Maya Yoshida's shirt and the Japanese international went down, leading Mike Dean to award the penalty.

Tadic stepped up, but Jakupovic guessed right and pushed away what was a tame effort from 12 yards.

Around the same time, news filtered through that Josh King had scored for Bournemouth, ensuring Sunderland's relegation. Hull now only have two more relegation spots to avoid and their point today is another step forward.