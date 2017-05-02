Watford 0-1 Liverpool: Talking points after huge win at Vicarage Road for the Reds

Liverpool travelled to Vicarage Road in search of three points against Watford and got the win thanks to a stunning goal from Emre Can.

It proved to be the only goal of the game as the Reds moved into third place, strengthening their place in the top-four.

Liverpool didn't create many chances for themselves in this one and the ones they did create, they failed to take them. The early departure of Brazilian Philippe Coutinho was a worrying sight for Jürgen Klopp and his staff. However, Adam Lallana's performance on the day suggested that the Reds will be able to cope without their star Brazilian.

Walter Mazzarri's men made it difficult for the visitors, with their defensive and direct style of play on the day. They looked to break on the counter with pace and also tried to use the height and physicality of Troy Deeney in the air to give Liverpool a real challenge.

There were some moments of near-misses for the home side, especially towards the end of the game when Sebastian Prödl's late volley thudded against the post, denying Watford a late equaliser.

Let's take a look at the talking points...

Coutinho's injury is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season

(Source: Dan Mullan)

Coutinho injury a worrying sight

Thirteen minutes into the game, Coutinho had to be taken off with an injury that looked like a concerning one for the Reds. The Brazilian has been one of their most important players this season, contributing goals and assists on a regular basis.

Klopp spoke after the game and informed the media that the Brazilian had sustained a dead leg injury in the game and also said that, "hopefully it's not too serious but of course it’s really painful".

Coutinho had to be replaced by the returning Lallana, who made a very good comeback from injury with his all-round performance against the Hornets.

Lallana makes instant impact

It was a positive sight to see the Englishman back on the bench against Watford, Klopp wouldn't have wanted to put early pressure on the former Southampton man, but when called upon, he answered the manager's call very well indeed.

Lallana was energetic and raring to play from the moment he came onto the pitch. He was moving about the pitch and looking dangerous whenever on the ball.

Lallana had the chance to give his side the lead late on in the first half when his volley went all the over Heurelho Gomes in the Watford goal and came off the bar.

The England international had a good game in many aspects and has given Klopp the assurance that he will feature for the Reds in the remaining games of the season.

Lucas proves his versatility yet again for Reds

Lucas Leiva started the game in midfield, with captain Jordan Henderson still out with injury problems. The long time Liverpool servant did well in his role alongside Can and Georginio Wijnaldum, protecting the back four and getting forward on occasions as well.

Lucas' best moment of the game came right after one of his bad moments when he was shown a yellow card. The Brazilian picked out the excellent run of Can into the box with a long ball. The German international took full advantage of the service provided with a goal that was certainly a goal of the season contender.

The rest of the game was not full of entertainment, Liverpool had to be patient and Lucas was a big part of that effort. The Reds came away with three points on the day, perhaps not in the way fans would normally associate with them, but Klopp would certainly take three points any way they can.