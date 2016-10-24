Adam Lallana: I'm delighted to be playing for this Liverpool team and I'm doing what I really love

Adam Lallana marked his 100th appearance for Liverpool with another all-action, energetic performance as he helped the Reds to a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday evening.

After a groin injury had kept the England international out of the starting line-up for Monday’s clash against Manchester United, Lallana returned to the team against Tony Pulis’ side as Liverpool moved joint-top of the Premier League on 20 points.

Liverpool were victorious thanks to first-half goals from Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho, and Lallana is enjoying life on Merseyside after arriving back in the summer of 2014 for £25 million from Southampton.

'Time flies when you're having fun'

“It’s flown - time flies when you’re having fun and doing what you really love,” the attacking midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com on his time at the club so far.

“I’m delighted to be playing in a team that’s doing well, that really works for each other, and now we just have to be consistent.”

The former Southampton captain also reflected on a positive week for The Reds but despite the fact that they “did well on Monday night” he said the United draw was still a game that he and his teammates “were disappointed not to have won.”

Lallana was also looking at the bigger picture as Liverpool had “lost the last four against United” before Monday’s 0-0 draw whilst “we hadn’t won in eight against a Pulis side” so in general “it’s been a very good week.”

The England international continued: “It was important to back Monday’s point with more here [against West Brom], and we did that.

“It would have been nice to have gotten a third or fourth goal to make the last 15 minutes a little bit easier for us.”

Liverpool still need to work on set-pieces, says Lallana

Lallana though knows Liverpool still have things to improve on speaking of his “disappointment” as Liverpool conceded another goal from a set piece at the weekend as Jürgen Klopp's men failed to clear a Chris Brunt corner allowing Gareth McAuley to fire into the back of the net.

“West Brom played to their strengths and used their set-piece, which is disappointing," Lallana said. "But we did enough to win - definitely - and that’s the most important thing."

The No.20 believes it is a “mentality thing” where Liverpool need to become “more aggressive” and continue to put the hours in on the training pitch “working on our starting posture.”

He continued: “It’s no secret that we’ve let a few in this way, and we know it’s not about individuals, we’ve got to deal with it better as a team which the manager has touched on before.”