Luke Shaw suffers yet another injury setback

It appears though Manchester United's injury woes are getting bigger and bigger with each game as Luke Shaw's latest injury reports have not provided any hope for José Mourinho and his staff.

Shaw is reported to have damaged his ligament in the game against Swansea City after only just having returned to regular first-team action under Mourinho.

According to reports from the Press Association, Shaw will be meeting a specialist in the near future to find out the extent of his second injury this season.

Shaw sustains ligament damage

Shaw returned this season in August 2016 from a serious Tibia fracture which kept him out of the side for almost a year. Yet the Englishman battled on and played till October before another injury struck him once again.

A groin injury kept him out of the busy winter period the team had to face. He was genuinely missed down the left-hand side, his work-rate and relationship with the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford down the left, was particularly impressive.

Since returning from the injury in early January, Mourinho has been very careful in bringing Shaw back into the first-team loop and just when it seemed that things were getting better, yet another injury struck the former Southampton man, this time, damage to the ligament of his left foot.

The injury is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season. Fans will be hoping that the youngster can find some form in the summer and return in time for 2017/18 campaign.

Mourinho said it must have been a big injury

After the game against Swansea, Mourinho spoke about Shaw's predicament and he said that the injury must have been a "big" one for Shaw to go off so early in the game.

The Portuguese's squad rotation will be tested to the very limit in defence as United have key fixtures coming up against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Southampton in the league.

The Red Devils also face a tough away trip to Celta Vigo without Shaw other key defenders, although the return of Paul Pogba and the inclusion of Marouane Fellaini will be a relief for the former Chelsea boss.