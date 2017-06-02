Crystal Palace reportedly unwilling to spend £30 million on out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho

Mamadou Sakho's potential summer transfer to Crystal Palace has been thrown into doubt due to Liverpool’s valuation of the defender.

The Frenchman spent the second half of the 2016-17 season on loan at Selhurst Park, playing an important role to help the Eagles avoid the drop under Sam Allardyce.

Liverpool have slapped a £30 million price tag on Sakho after the 27-year-old outcast impressed whilst on loan and signs suggested that Palace would be willing to splash the cash to complete a permanent deal.

Sakho spent the first part of the season banished from Liverpool’s first-team squad and left to play with the under 23's after being sent home from Liverpool’s pre-season tour by Jürgen Klopp due to misconduct.

Crystal Palace chairman throws Sakho move into doubt

However, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, confirmed that any deal for the player may no longer be on the cards due to Liverpool’s asking price.

He said; “I think that is going to be a very difficult one for us to do. I think Liverpool want a big number for him. That is a tough one to make happen on a permanent basis. We need to look at the budgets and be realistic.”

Liverpool’s No.3 sparked debate earlier in the week when he was pictured continuing his rehabilitation from an injury suffered against Tottenham at Crystal Palace’s training facility, despite his loan period ending soon.

If Palace decide that they will not cough up the money for Sakho then Liverpool and the player will have to look at alternative options if Sakho is still to leave the club this summer.

The Reds remain keen on strengthening at the back with Virgil van Dijk at the top of Klopp's wish list. The Dutchman is viewed at being worth £50 million by Southampton.