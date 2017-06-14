Fulham reject £20 million bid for star man Cairney

Fulham have rejected a £20 million bid for midfielder Tom Cairney from Newcastle United.

United are currently looking to strengthen their squad as they start to prepare for their return to the Premier League. They identified the services of the influential playmaker as a player who is able to make the step up.

Cairney has been pivotal in Fulham's glorious campaign under Slaviša Jokanović, which saw them finish sixth place, after a magnificent run towards the end of the season. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder was linked with a move to the North-East in January after both Middlesbrough and Newcastle were reported to have shown an interest in him.

Who is Tom Cairney?

Fulham's star man was brought in for the start of the 2015/16 season after previous spells with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City. Since the managerial appointment of Jokanović, Cairney's game has progressed a considerable amount and is now one of the most thought after players in the Sky Bet Championship.

Last season he was influential in The Cottagers' Play-off push, scoring an impressive 12 goals from the central midfield position. The playmaker also provided 11 assists in the Championship alone, which means he was involved in a Fulham goal every 171 minutes, an impressive return. This is by far his most influential season in professional football, and whether he will carry on this form is questionable.

Jokanović is keen to keep hold of Cairney for the coming season, as he hopes his Fulham side can take a step forward and challenge for the automatic promotion spots. Although, turning down a reported £20 million shows the amount of money about in English football but also shows Fulham are in a healthy financial state at this moment in time.