Tottenham Hotspur 2017/18 Premier League fixtures announcement

For the eighth straight year Tottenham Hotspur will be away from home on the opening day of the season, as they take on EFL Championship champions Newcastle United at St James Park on August 12.

An intriguing start

The first two games of the season look very tasty for Spurs fans with them heading to newly promoted Newcastle on the opening day before hosting Chelsea in their first ever league game at Wembley stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's team will feel like they owe Newcastle one after they were humbled 5-1 by the already relegated Magpies on the final day of the 2015/16 season. As for their first game at Wembley of the season, Chelsea the reigning champions would have been one of the more desirable fixtures to kick of this new Tottenham era.

Derby dates

For any set of supporters the first games they tend to look out for on a day like this are the games against their main rival or rivals in Spurs' case, with them being a London based club.

We've already mentioned Chelsea going to Wembley, but West Ham United are also on the agenda in the first month of the season, with a second visit to the London stadium lined up in September.

The big one for Spurs fans though, is of course the North London derby clashes with Arsenal. The clash at the Emirates takes place on November 18, with the Wembley return coming four days before Valentines day on February 10, but I doubt they'll be much love in the air when Arsenal visit the national stadium.

Crystal Palace will be the other capital city based opponent for Spurs during the season, with them hosting the Eagles on November 4 before making the short trip to Selhurst Park in late February.

Busy festive period

The month of December always tends to be one of the more strenuous ones in the campaign and this season is no different with the entire league provisionally scheduled for seven games leading up till the end of 2017.

There will be at least one additional game in this month for Tottenham, as they will be due to play their last UEFA Champions league group game during this period, with Spurs looking to improve on a poor showing in this past season's competition. Also if Spurs were to make the Quarter-finals of the league cup now called the Carabao cup then this tie would also take place in December.

Spurs fixtures in December include a trip to the Etihad to face top four rivals Manchester City as well as a boxing day clash with Southampton at home before ending 2017 at Wembley against West Ham.

A mixed run in

On the face of things Spurs will feel like their last few games of the season aren't too harsh. Pochettino's team will travel to Chelsea and host Manchester City in their last seven games, but the other five fixtures are against teams who finished no higher than 10th.

Tottenham's last away game of the season sees them travel to the Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion before they finish off the league campaign against 2016 champions Leicester City at Wembley on May 13. This 'kind' looking run in could of course be complicated if they go on deep runs in the FA Cup and Champions League.