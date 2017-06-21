Karen Bardsley signs new Manchester City contract

England international, Karen Bardsley has extended her stay in Manchester by two years.

Having moved to Manchester City in 2014, Bardsley became a regular for the Citizens and was a key component in the team that rarely leaks a goal.

One of the first on the team sheet, Bardsley was an ever-present in the team that won the domestic double last season. A fan favourite at the Academy Stadium, Bardsley’s clean sheets have been vital for City as they’ve progressed in the league as well as domestic and international cup competitions.

Bardsley excited for the future

“Excited” to extend her stay at a place she “absolutely loves,” Bardsley spoke of how proud she is to be involved with the club and is already looking ahead to “the next couple of years.”

“Like a family,” was how the shot-stopper described the atmosphere at the club which she’s always found to have a “really progressive” outlook, having developed high standards, Bardsley was keen to note that these standards align with her own.

Hailing the club’s philosophy and level of integration with the men’s side, the ‘keeper knows she’s only gotten better in sky blue saying she’s “become a more effective and efficient goalkeeper,” having becoming a more “economical” goalkeeper with better distribution.

In one of the more unique environments for a female footballer, Bardsley is grateful for all the opportunities she’s been presented with since moving to City, her life impacted the “football methodology” one that’s changed her own thinking.

Positive about the future Bardsley is just looking to whatever challenges she may face over the next two years but wouldn’t mind adding “another few trophies” to the already impressive haul at the CFA.

Cushing delighted

Manager Nick Cushing was equally as enthused about the number one staying on, lauding her “professionalism and drive” to continue to learn and “improve every day.” With a “positive attitude” and strong “work ethic on and off the pitch” Cushing has hailed Bardsley as a fine role model for the younger players coming through the squad who can only learn from time spent training with the California native.