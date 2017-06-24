Kristoffer Nordfeldt could leave Swansea City on loan

Swansea City’s backup goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt has revealed he could leave the club on loan this summer.

Speaking to local media in Sweden, Nordfeldt has said that he feels he needs regular game time in order to progress his career.

He also said that while manager Paul Clement hasn’t given him too much gametime, the coach has been impressed with what he has brought to the club.

What did Nordfeldt say?

Speaking to local news outlet Aftonbladet, Nordfeldt said: “Swansea have said that I am not for sale. If the coach continues to continue to play Fabianski then there is a small opening that I could get to go away on loan.”

Nordfeldt continued by stating that “It has been difficult,” and that he “should have had the chance given the way the team has performed and what I did when I played.” However Nodfeldt does admit that “It is difficult when we have changed coaches so many times.”

“But I have some understanding that you cannot change the goalkeeper when you have as much experience (as Fabianski).”

Should Nordfeldt stick around?

From Swansea’s point of view, having Nordfeldt as a backup keeper to Fabianski is ideal.

Despite conceding more goals than any other Premier League side last season until the final two weeks of the season, Fabianski has been in good shape and few goals have been his fault.

Fabianski is 32, and while goalkeepers do experience a longer career in the modern game, the former Arsenal goalkeeper has spent a few years on the bench at the North London club, possibly extending his career in the top flight.

His few years on the bench could add to a few years at the end of his career at Swansea. He has shown no signs of letting up and the vast majority of fans and management see him between the sticks next season.

However, with his age Swansea do need to start planning for his replacement. Quality young goalkeepers have shot up in price recently, outlined by the sales of Ederson to Manchester City and Jordan Pickford to Everton.