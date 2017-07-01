Southampton complete Jan Bednarek signing

Southampton have announced their first signing under new manager Mauricio Pellegrino, after sealing a £5m deal for Lech Poznan's Jan Bednarek.

The 21-year-old has signed for the Saints on a five-year deal.

Recent Euro's showing

Bednarek will not join up with his new teammates until the end of the month, after being granted an extended holiday due to playing for Poland in the Under-21 European Championships recently.

The defender couldn't stop his nation crashing out of the tournament early on but his previous performances have clearly caught the eye of Southampton scouts.

The youngster made 31 appearances for Poznan over a four-year period.

Reed delighted

As is the norm these days, Southampton's Vice-chairman Les Reed has addressed the media after the signing, expressing his delight.

Reed said: “Jan is an extremely promising young player who possesses significant potential."

He added: “We are delighted to bring him to the club, and we believe this will be the ideal place for him to continue his development.

“Jan provides additional depth to the impressive amount we have in that area, with Virgil van Dijk, Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens having all performed so impressively there last season, and he provides us with another excellent central defensive option.”

Hard works pays off

Bednarek also spoke to the media about his transfer, clearly delighted about his future on the South Coast.

“I am so happy that I could join a club like Southampton. This is the moment I have worked for that makes my dreams come true."

He continued by adding: "It only gives me motivation to work hard, to show my skills and to help Southampton to get better and better.

"I think it's a good step for me, because I have heard Southampton is such a good club for young players, so I can improve here."

Bednarek may feature heavily next season if the club decide to finally allow Virgil van Dijk to leave the club.