Free agent Danny Williams signs for Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of United States international Danny Williams. After rejecting a contract at his last club, Reading, Williams was a free agent before the Terriers penned him to a two-year contract.

Williams stood out in a good season for the Royals, becoming a key figure in the side which saw them reach the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off final, incidentally losing against Town.

David Wagner has been keen to do early business as he prepares for life in the Premier League, and Williams is the sixth signing of the window already. This comes after the earlier deals of the day, bringing in Tom Ince and seeing Kasey Palmer re-join on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Who is Danny Williams?

The 28 year-old operates as a versatile defensive midfielder, who signed for Reading in 2013 from 1899 Hoffenheim. He had previously spent his entire career in Germany, the country of his birth, through the youth ranks at Karlsruher SC before starting a five-year stint at SC Freiburg.

Despite representing Germany at under-15 level, Williams is eligible to represent the United States due to FIFA’s rules on dual-citizenship. He has gone on to represent Jürgen Klinsmann’s side 22 times since 2011, scoring twice.

For Reading, Williams made 156 appearances, scoring 14 goals, one of which won Reading’s award for goal of the season.

Speaking of the signing, Terriers boss Wagner said he “fits our ‘Terriers identity" perfectly.

“It is not usual that a player of Danny’s ability is available on a free transfer, so there was understandably a lot of interest from clubs.”

“It’s clear that he wants to prove himself at the highest level – He is a terrific character and will totally fit in our group.”