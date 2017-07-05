Huddersfield break record transfer fee again as Steve Mounié joins from Montpellier HSC

Huddersfield Town has confirmed the eighth recruit of the summer, as Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounié joins on a four-year deal running until 2021.

With £11m plus add-ons spent on the player's services, the deal means that the club has broken its record transfer fee for the third time this transfer window.

Laurent Depoitre arrived from FC Porto very early on in the close season for £3.5m, before Aaron Mooy of Manchester City signed permanently for an initial £8m earlier on this week. The transfer was sped up because the 22-year-old doesn't require a work permit, despite earning seven caps for Benin, due to his dual French nationality.

Mounie's physical traits should suit the Premier League

Mounié reportedly attracted vast interest before joining The Terriers after bagging 14 goals in 32 starts throughout 2016/2017, his debut full season in Ligue 1. The robust frontman also caught the eyes of many by netting 11 times in 32 appearances during the 2015/2016 campaign for Ligue 2 outfit Nîmes.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner told the club's website that the 6'3" forward has "real physical attributes" which should be "perfect" for English football.

Seven of Steve Mounié's 15 goals in all competitions for Montpellier HSC last season were headers, his biggest strength, as well as winning 65% of his aerial duels.

David Wagner praises the player's "great character"

After Mounié signed across the dotted line, David Wagner expressed his "delight" at the way the club sealed the deal before starting pre-season training. The German boss added that because the player is only 22, "he will only improve" which he feels is "very exciting."

Wagner didn't only praise his quality on the pitch and said that the came across as a "great character" when they met for the first time. Steve Mounié is expected to be on the coach as Town head to Accrington Stanley to kick-off the pre-season campaign next Wednesday.