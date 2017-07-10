Huddersfield veteran Dean Whitehead signs a new one-year deal with the Terriers

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that midfielder Dean Whitehead has signed a one-year contract extension after almost a month of being offered the deal.

Despite making just 20 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for the Terriers last season as they went up via the play-offs, manager David Wagner has seen it fit to offer the veteran an extension.

After four seasons at Stoke City with the Potters a Premier League side, it wouldn't be a surprise that he has been offered this extension due to his playing ability but more because of his top-flight experience in a team that seriously lacks just that.

Huddersfield's other summer signings of various foreign players such as forwards Laurent Depoitre and Elias Kachunga meanwhile have no previous experience of the Premier League.

Whitehead gives Huddersfield squad previous Premier League experience

Whitehead, who began his professional career at Oxford United, has played over 500 games in his career with moments like his £5 million transfer to then newly-promoted City a particular highlight.

In addition, he played in the FA Cup final against Manchester City in the 2010-2011 season, the showdown clash one of his many substitute appearances for Stoke that season.

The following two years weren't so pleasant at Stoke for Whitehead after becoming understudy to fellow midfielder Glenn Whelan. This contributed in him eventually being released by the Staffordshire outfit and beginning his two Championship years with Middlesborough.

Former Sunderland midfielder Whitehead joined Huddersfield in 2015 and has since made 56 appearances without scoring a goal.

Huddersfield are showing no signs of slowing down in their venture for new players to start the new season and Whitehead signing a contract extension will be The Terriers' way of showing they mean business.

A good squad is great but depth is equally as important and the midfielder will be well aware that his experience will prove valuable as much as his many substitute appearances.

A delighted Wagner told Huddersfield's official club website: "I am very happy that he will be at this club for a further season. He is a true professional and a really good character."