Huddersfield Town have strengthened their squad further ahead of the 2017/2018 season by bringing in experienced centre-back Mathias Jørgensen for a fee believed to be in the region of £2 million.

The 27-year-old captained FC Copenhagen to a Danish Alka Superliga and Danish Cup double last season, as well as representing the club in 15 of their 16 games across the Champions League and Europa League.

Jørgensen agrees three-year stay

The 6’3” defender has signed a three-year deal running until the summer of 2020 with the West Yorkshire club, and massively boosts The Terriers’ ranks ahead of – what’s expected to be – a tough debut Premier League campaign.

Originating from a Danish mother and Gambian father, Jørgensen enjoyed a successful five years in Copenhagen between 2007-2012 before returning in 2014 after a stint at PSV Eindhoven in The Netherlands, winning 11 trophies on the way.

Also referred to as ‘Zanka’, he not only adds quality to David Wagner’s squad but brings valued experience after accumulating over 50 European appearances and featuring 11 times for the Denmark international side throughout his career.

Wagner hails “super professional character”

Speaking to the club’s website, Town boss David Wagner described Mathias Jørgensen as “another very good signing” and compared his “great experience of being successful in every league he’s played in” to last season’s prosperous signings.

Wagner highlighted his “athleticism and football intelligence” as helpful assets to stay in the top flight of English football for as long as possible, and added that the way he’s a “super professional character” will help him instantly fit in.

Young centre-half Jon Stanković signed at the start of last season, however, suffered an ACL injury in March which is expected to keep him out of action until the new year, and therefore will add to the squad depth further once he returns into the frame.