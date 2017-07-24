Crystal Palace complete £8 million signing of Jaïro Riedewald

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of 20-year-old defender Jaïro Riedewald from Ajax.

The Netherlands international becomes fellow countryman Frank de Boer’s first permanent signing as Eagles boss, having already secured the services of Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a temporary basis from Chelsea.

Riedewald has signed a four-year contract at Selhurst Park in a deal worth around £8 million.

A profile

Riedewald was given his senior Ajax debut by de Boer in December 2013, sensationally scoring twice late on against Roda JC to complete a 2-1 comeback. In doing this, he broke the respective records for the youngest club scorer and the youngest Eredivisie scorer at just 17 years and 104 days. Riedewald made a further five appearances in the 2013-14 season, including making his Europa League bow against Red Bull Salzburg.

Since then, Riedewald became a regular in the Ajax side and is known for being extremely versatile, having appeared as a central defender, a left-back and as a defensive midfielder. His Champions League debut came at the Nou Camp as Ajax fell to a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in October 2014.

Riedewald made his senior Netherlands debut the following year, playing the full 90 minutes in the 3-0 2016 European Championship qualification defeat to Turkey. The Haarlem-born defender has gone on to win a further two caps for his country and also featured at every youth level from under-15 to under-21.

What next for Palace?

Riedewald is expected to be the first of many defensive reinforcements made by Palace, having leaked 56 goals in the Premier League last season.

Riedewald was expected to be joined at Selhurst Park by Porto centre-back Bruno Martins Indi, who spent last season on loan at Stoke City. However, the Dutch international has travelled to Mexico as part of the Portuguese side’s pre-season tour.

Meanwhile, it emerged that Palace are closing in on a deal for Arsenal’s Calum Chambers, who would sign on loan with a view to a £20 million permanent move.