Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg suffers twisted ankle

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg has suffered a twisted ankle but is hoped to back for the club’s pre-season trip to Austria.

The 28-year-old was forced off in last night’s 2-1 defeat to Udinese in the Terriers second pre-season defeat.

The midfielder, who manager David Wagner describes as having the perfect "terrier mentality", recently signed a new three-year deal at the club running until 2020, with the option of a further year.

Hogg was an ever-present figure for Huddersfield in their promotion campaign to the Premier League last season, and was often seen as the unsung hero for Town.

The midfield machine

Having a player with the strength and power like Hogg in the Premier League could be vital if the Terriers are to survive their first season in the top flight.

He also defied the odds, after suffering a neck injury away at Bristol City, he feared the injury could end his career. Hogg returned to the grass just a few weeks later showing his determination to help Town reach the play-offs, Wagner describing it as "like a new signing".

Wagner hoping for players to return

Wagner is also hoping the likes of Tommy Smith and Nahki Wells, who has been linked with a move away from the club, will be available for the trip to Austria, as well as trialist Dimitri Cavaré.

If the midfielder is not deemed fit to return for the trip to Austria, Huddersfield have a number players that can cover his role in the likes of Danny Williams, Dean Whitehead and Philip Billing.

Huddersfield have had an inconsistent pre-season, with victories over Accrington Stanley, Bury and West Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, Tom Ince being the star of the show with four goals in five games.

However, defeats to Udinese and SV Sandhausen have restricted Town to a perfect pre-season.

The Terriers kick off the 2017/18 Premier League season at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace under the guidance of new manager Frank de Boer on August 12.