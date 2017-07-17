Smith, Hogg & Van La Parra sign new contracts at Huddersfield

Pic: Getty Images

Three more players from Huddersfield Town's promotion winning team have signed new contracts with the club. Tommy Smith, Jonathan Hogg & Rajiv Van La Parra have joined recent signings Chris Lowe and Elias Kachunga by penning three year contracts with the club having the option to extend for a further year.

All three players were instrumental in gaining promotion to the top flight after a 45 year absence, and will be instrumental going forward in the new season.

Smith (25) joined the Terriers development club from Manchester City in the summer of 2012 and was soon a regular first team player. Smith also captained the side during the second half of the 2016/2017. His defensive and attacking play earned a place in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year.

Hogg (28) joined the Terriers in 2012 after promotion to the Championship. Emboding the "Terrier Spirit" often quoted by David Wagner, Hogg mad a very welcome early return from a horrific neck injury, to play against Bristol City in March 2017 during the push for promotion.

Van La Parra is a more recent recruit, the 26 year old Dutchman joined permanently after a loan spell during the 2015/2016 season. Playing on the left hand side of the team Van La Parra excited fans with his pace, skill and trickery up the flank, he was a near permanant fixture last season.

Wagner a happy man

Wagner, Town's Head Coach commented; “In addition to the news of extensions for Chris Löwe and Elias Kachunga last week, the new contracts for Tommy, ‘Hoggy’ and Rajiv are very important pieces of business for this Club.

“All three players were so important to the team last season – key to the success we enjoyed – and will continue to be big players for us this season."