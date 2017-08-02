Coleman pens new two-year deal

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Joel Coleman has signed a new two-year contract at the club, running until 2019 with the option of a further year.

Coleman, who signed last season from Oldham Athletic, kept five clean sheets last season in eight starts and two substitute appearances.

A man perfect for the position

The former Latic suites the style of football expressed by manager David Wagner of playing out from the back, as he is very comfortable on the ball as well as commanding his area well.



The 21-year-old is highly rated by Wagner, and has shown confidence and quality in his performances, and told the club: “During his first year at the Club, Joel has shown what a capable young goalkeeper he is."

He went on to say that "he performed very well every time he came into the team, including in a big pressure Play-Off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, and we’re delighted to have his future secured to the Club for a long time.

He does feel though that “Joel still has a lot of space to improve and that is what he must continue to do, in every training session and in every game.”

Coleman tweeted his joy about signing the new deal: “Delighted to have signed my new contract @htafcdotcom looking forward to seeing what the future holds”

Coleman broke into the Oldham first team in March 2015, and went on to make nearly 50 appearances for the club, which is an achievement in itself at such a young age.

The 6”4 shot stopper will provide competition for loan signing Jonas Lössl ahead of the Terriers' first season in the Premier League.

Coleman in action during the play-offs against Sheffield Wednesday. | Photo: Getty/Kurt Fairhurst

How many more to come?

He joins a long list of players who have recently signed new deals at the club alongside the likes of Tommy Smith, Jonathan Hogg, Rajiv van La Parra, Christopher Schindler, Dean Whitehead, Elias Kachunga and Chris Löwe.