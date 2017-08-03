Huddersfield Town winger Harry Bunn linked with Ipswich Town move

Huddersfield Town winger Harry Bunn has been linked with a move to Ipswich Town with the Tractor Boys keen to add to their attacking options in order to compete with the top teams in the Championship.

Bunn scored 17 goals in 98 appearances for the Terriers, since breaking into the first team in the 2014/15 season with a goal in his first start away at Reading.

No longer needed?

However, the 24-year-old struggled to maintain a place in Towns promotion winning season, with the likes of Rajiv van La Parra and Elias Kachunga been consistent threats for Town throughout the whole season.

With Town adding to their attacking options ahead of the new Premier League with the likes of Tom Ince, it seems the services of Bunn are no longer required, and Ipswich are preparing to capitalise on this.