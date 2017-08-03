Netherlands 3-0 England: The Dutch end Lionesses' Euro 2017 dreams

The Netherlands reached the final of the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 for the first time ever as they beat England 3-0 in the Battle of the Lionesses.

The match was already a moment of history, as 27,093 fans packed the FC Twente Stadion - a record for Dutch women's football and the biggest ever attendance at a UEFA Women's Euro semi-final.

In the first-half, England had more chances, but the Netherlands dominated possession and deservedly led at half-time through Vivienne Miedema's header. Danielle van der Donk capitalised on a defensive error before Millie Bright scored an own-goal in second half stoppage time.

England had their chances, including having efforts twice cleared off the line. But during the match, they never seemed to fully click as an attacking unit and the Dutch were deserved winners.

They will now take on Denmark on Sunday, with both sides taking part in their first ever European Championship final.

Tense opening

The Netherlands named the same starting eleven that had beaten Sweden in the quarter-finals, whilst England made two enforced changes from their win over France.

Siobhan Chamberlain replaced the injured keeper Karen Bardsley and England's record-cap holder Fara Williams took the place of the suspended Jill Scott.

With a place in the final up for grabs, it was no surprise that there was tension in both teams' play early on.

Chamberlain had a potentially dodgy moment when her clearance went straight to Lieke Martens, but the Dutch failed to take advantage.

Miedema makes the breakthrough

The Netherlands were looking to use the pace of Shanice van der Sanden down England's left, and it was through that route that they were threatening. Steph Houghton had to make a couple of important clearances, with van der Donk shooting over after once such clearance fell straight to her.

Then, in the 22nd minute, the home side took the lead. Jackie Groenen's right-wing cross picked out Miedema who headed back across goal and the ball went just inside the right side of the post.

England come close to an equaliser

Minutes later, England nearly equalised. Lucy Bronze broke through the middle of the park, using real determination to win the ball back twice before breaking into the box. She tried to set up Jodie Taylor, but the ball didn't sit up for her before Fran Kirby shot over, not taking the time to settle herself first.

Soon after, England came even closer to an equaliser. Jordan Nobbs' corner picked out Jade Moore, and her header was directed towards the near post where Sherida Spitse got a foot to it, and the Dutch player breathed a huge sigh of relief as the ball hit the post and cannoned to safety. The pressure continued with Houghton coming close from a free-kick.

But, the Netherlands soon consolidated the game, and England were struggling to open them up with a long-range Jordan Nobbs shot the closest that they came in the rest of the first-half.

However, England did have a penalty shout that was turned down when Ellen White felt she was pushed over by Desiree van Lunteren, but the referee turned it down.

Positive start to second-half from England

Early in the second-half, Taylor threatened from just outside of the box, but her shot lacked the power to threaten Sari van Veenendaal.

There was a bit of symmetry to the two halves. This time the Dutch 'keeper cleared straight to an opposition player but White's opportunistic effort was easily saved.

Poor English defending nearly led to a second Dutch goal, as they failed to fully clear a Dutch attack, allowing van der Sanden a golden opportunity in the box – but her Liverpool team-mate Chamberlain made a superb save to deny her.

van der Donk doubles Dutch lead

Then it was the turn of the Dutch defenders to nearly gift away a goal. Kirby broke into the box and tried to set up White. The pass wasn't great, but Stephanie van der Gragt smashed her clearance into White and the ball ricocheted towards the bottom-right corner where van Veenendaal made a stunning save.

Just after the hour mark, the Dutch doubled their lead. Fara Williams tried to head the ball back to Chamberlain from about 25 yards, and Danielle van der Donk was there to capitalise and blasted the ball past the 'keeper.

England look for a way back

England came so close to pulling a goal back when White latched onto a long through-ball, but under pressure from the keeper who came off her line quickly, she could only shoot wide.

Bronze felt she had won a penalty after feeling Spitse had pushed her over as she broke int o the box, but the referee ignored her appeals.

Taylor had a glorious opportunity in the 82nd-minute after winning the ball back on the edge of the box, but her Arsenal team-mate stood tall to deny her shot.

Dutch seal their spot in the final

With the clock ticking down, White came close, but once again van Veenendaal was equal to it, tipping the powerful shot out for a corner. From the corner, Toni Duggan had a shot cleared off the line by Spitse on the far post.

And with the last kick of the game, the Netherlands scored their third goal as Miedema's shot deflected off Millie Bright and into the net, and the whole team and bench rushed onto the pitch to celebrate.