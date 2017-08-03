Netherlands 3-0 England: The Dutch end Lionesses' Euro 2017 dreams

The Netherlands reached the final of the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 for the first time ever as they beat England 3-0 in the Battle of the Lionesses.

The match was already a moment of history, as 27,093 fans packed the FC Twente Stadion - a record for Dutch women's football and the biggest ever attendance at a UEFA Women's Euro semi-final.

In the first-half, England had more chances, but the Netherlands dominated possession and deservedly led at half-time through Vivienne Miedema's header. Danielle van der Donk capitalised on a defensive error before Millie Bright scored an own-goal in second half stoppage time.

England had their chances, including having efforts twice cleared off the line. But during the match, they never seemed to fully click as an attacking unit and the Dutch were deserved winners.

They will now take on Denmark on Sunday, with both sides taking part in their first ever European Championship final.