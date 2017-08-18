AFC Bournemouth vs Watford Preview: Cherries look to put Baggies defeat behind them

After having made starts to the season that can well be deemed as being starkly opposite to one another, Bournemouth and Watford will go head-to-head in a game that will pit two sides with similar ambitions together at Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries finished as high as ninth last season, attaining the highest finish ever in their history. The start to the new season though, has been a bit disappointing as last week’s loss to Tony Pulis’ West Bromwich Albion has seen the club slide down to 15th in the table. While the campaign has only just begun, Eddie Howe would want to find themselves in a better spot.

Watford on the other hand, will be back from a 3-3 draw against top four and title hopefuls Liverpool, who did hold a 3-2 lead till the 93rd minute, only to see Miguel Britos draw level at the death.

Howe goes searching for improvement

A loss against a side that is likely to finish around them when the campaign ends probably suggests the need for improvement, especially after finishing ninth last season. And Watford are another one of those sides who may well be vying for spots around Bournemouth themselves. Eddie Howe would be looking forward to how his side responds.

The former Burnley boss resorted to playing a 4-4-2 formation against the Baggies at the Hawthorns, with the duo of Andy Surman and Harry Arter starting in the heart of the park. Summer signing Nathan Ake played alongside Steve Cook at centre-back, while Simon Francis and Charlie Daniels earned starts at right-back and left-back respectively.

Joshua King, last season’s highest goal-getter, started slightly behind Benik Afobe. Despite having conceded early through Baggies’ summer signing Ahmed Hegazi, Bournemouth failed to register enough shots on target to draw the game, let alone win the tie.