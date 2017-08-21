Opinion: Players needed fast as Newcastle United open talks for Dennis Praet

Newcastle United are set to open talks with Dennis Praet after they sent representatives to watch him in Sampdoria last night.

Representatives from the Premier League club were spotted in the stands at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

It is thought that Rafael Benitez’ team are plotting a late bid for the 23-year-old but the Spaniard is under pressure to ship players out before he can think about bringing any more in.

The Magpies were also speculated to be attempting to negotiate a deal with Patrik Schick's agent in the stands but those reports remain unconfirmed.

Players needed, fast

The lack of quality Newcastle showed in the final third at their defeat to Huddersfield Town on Sunday was worrying.

Matt Ritchie was the most surprising under-performer, constantly misplacing his passes as well as lacking the willingness to beat his man. Perhaps Ritchie’s uninspiring opening two Premier League games has given Benitez some food for thought.

Benitez has acquired a winger this summer in Jacob Murphy, who made a brief first appearance for the Magpies at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Embed from Getty Images

It is unclear as to whether the Spaniard believes Murphy is ready for the means of the top-flight, and will possibly use the first-half of the season to improve and nurture the former Norwich City man.

United had tried to bring in Kenedy from Chelsea on a loan deal, but that proposed move currently being delayed, Benitez has been forced to look elsewhere.

Newcastle still seem in need of a striker but the 57-year-old boss disappointingly said last week that his attention has gone elsewhere following the arrival of Joselu from Stoke City.

Huge final weeks in the transfer market

The Magpies defeat at the Terriers has sent many alarm bells ringing around the Geordie fan base, with many believing that failure to bring in at least two or three players could be the difference between relegation and survival.

If the United are to raise funds for Praet or any other players they might be interested in, Benitez must sell his fringe players as time is running out.

Even then, Benitez has to be certain that the player he is bringing in can actually add something to the squad. And the way this market has panned out, the frustrated Spaniard can't even be sure of that.

Tim Krul, Jack Colback, Grant Hanley, Massadio Haidara and Achraf Lazaar have all been told they have no future on Tyneside.

Krul and Lazaar are United’s best chance of raising immediate funds with both being strongly linked with moves to Portugal and Italy respectively.