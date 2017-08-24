Huddersfield Town unlikely to make any more summer signings says David Wagner

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner says it will be doubtful that the club will make any more signings this summer following the arrival of Abdelhamid Sabiri and Florent Hadergjonaj.

New signings not ready to play against Saints

Sabiri arrived for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £1million, from FC Nuremberg, while Switzerland international Hadergjonaj joins on a season-long loan from FC Ingolstadt 04.

Wagner has confirmed that neither player will be involved for the visit of Southampton to the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday and says he is happy with what he has at his disposal:

"I think now we have the group together with players in every position, nobody knows but from my point of view I am very happy" the German told Sky Sports as he rubbished rumours of a move for Borussia Dortmund's Emre Mor.

"We've done so far what we've wanted to do", added Wagner, who went on to say that he is "very happy with who we've got so far."

The German acknowledged that Huddersfield were short in "the right back position" during the summer, and are now "very happy we've found him and been able to sign Florent."

Embed from Getty Images

Wagner refuses to get carried away after winning start to life in the Premier League

On their first campaign in the top-flight for over 40 years, Huddersfield have got off to the best start possible by winning their opening two games.

The Terriers convincingly beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on the opening day of the season with record-signing Steve Mounié bagging a brace before a superb strike by Aaron Mooy saw the West Yorkshire side edge past Newcastle United last Sunday.

But despite the dream start, Wagner is solely concentrating on one game at a time and says that "the biggest thing we have on our minds is Southampton", who he describes as "different category in the Premier League."

Wagner did say he is "happy with the six points" his side have accumulated so far, adding that he is happy that his players have been "brave enough to play our idea, our identity" in their two Premier League fixtures.

The Terriers will face Crystal Palace again this time in the Carabao Cup after seeing off League One side Rotherham United on Wednesday night.