Stoke left sweating on Swiss ace Shaqiri ahead of Baggies clash

Xherdan Shaqiri remains doubtful for Stoke City ahead of Sunday’s Midlands derby against West Bromwich Albion as he recovers from a minor hamstring injury.

The Swiss playmaker limped off during the Potters 1-0 home win over Arsenal last weekend and is unlikely to be risked.

Last minute call

Manager, Mark Hughes told a press conference he will give Shaqiri time to prove his fitness ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns, “It’s only seven to eight days after the injury so it would be quite early for him to come back. We'll give him as much time as we can and then make a decision.”

Shaqiri replacement?

With Shaqiri’s involvement this Sunday doubtful, Hughes will no doubt be pondering who could replace the Swiss international.

Eric Maxim-Choupo Moting can play in all four attacking positions and could be called upon the right wing to fill the void with new signing Jesé occupying the opposite side.



Mame Biram Diouf could move forward along the right wing from right back as Glen Johnson looks to have recovered from illness.

Opened his account in midweek against Rochdale, Ramadan Sobhi is pushing for a start.

Stoke, who have three points from their first two games, have not won at the Hawthorns in three years. West Brom have enjoyed their start to the new season with wins against both Bournemouth and Burnley.