Stoke City sign Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur in £18 million deal

Stoke City have completed the signing of defender Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur in an £18 million deal.

The defender has signed a five-year deal at the bet365 Stadium and becomes Mark Hughes’ seventh summer signing.

Stoke now have a four quality centre-backs at the club, as Wimmer joins new boy Kurt Zouma, club captain Ryan Shawcross and Bruno Martins Indi joined the club permanently this summer.

The quotes

Stoke manager Hughes said: “Kevin is an undoubted talent and he will significantly add to the quality of the group of players that I already have at my disposal.”

“We put a real emphasis on trying to enhance the defensive areas of the squad this summer” the Welshman added. “And we feel that we have been able to do that.”

Wimmer himself said: “I had some really good conversations with the manager, Mark Hughes, and they were important for me.

“He is a very good manager and I like the way he approaches the game,” the former Spurs man said. “His style of play suits the way I like to play too - he likes his defenders to be able to play out with the ball."

While Stoke Chief Executive Tony Scholes also commented on the move, saying: “We are delighted to have been able to conclude a deal to bring Kevin to the Club.

“He has been in huge demand this summer having shown his qualities in the Premier League during his two years with Tottenham Hotspur,” Scholes told the club website. “So we are delighted that he has chosen to continue his career here at the bet365 Stadium.” 