West Brom 1-1 Stoke City: Unusual Baggies error costs Albion perfect start

West Brom and Stoke City played out a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns, with goals coming from Jay Rodriguez and Peter Crouch.

The opening goal for Albion came down the right-flank, Rodriguez met a cross from Allan Nyom and finished past Jack Butland.

While Stoke equalised following an uncharacteristic error from a Tony Pulis team, as Ahmed Hegazi and Ben Foster both went for a cross, neither really claimed it and Crouch finished with ease.

Drab first half

Stoke started the game in a 3-4-3, but with Geoff Cameron in at wing-back instead of Mame Biram Diouf. The away side lined up in a very rigid shape, and Mark Hughes appears to be another manager shoehorning players into a 3-4-3 shape even though they may not fit it.

The first chance of the game fell to Bruno Martins Indi following a corner that Ryan Shawcross turned goalwards, his flick dribbled just wide of Ben Foster’s goal though.

Another good set-piece routine for Stoke saw Kurt Zouma nod over from a few yards out after contesting with West Brom’s new cult hero Ahmed Hegazi.

Zouma then had another shot from 20 yards deflected high and almost found its way in the back of the net off Garry Barry if not for Foster’s quick feet.

Despite some late pressure in the half by both sides, neither were able to fashion any real chances before half-time. 

 