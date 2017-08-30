Jordan Henderson hails Liverpool's signing of "top, top player" Naby Keïta

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has welcomed the arrival of "top, top player" Naby Keïta from RB Leipzig.

The Reds confirmed a deal for the Guinean midfielder to see him join the club in July 2018 on Tuesday after a summer-long chase of the 22-year-old.

But despite Keïta's arrival adding extra competition for Henderson in the middle of the park, the England international insists that his acquisition is an excellent one from the club. 

Speaking to reporters at the Three Lions' St George's Park training base in Burton-on-Trent, Henderson said: "I have seen Naby play quite a few times and he looks a top, top player. There have been a lot of transfer rumours over the summer and thankfully we ended up doing the business."

The Reds skipper noted that he doesn't come until "next year" but insisted that the club are "delighted to get him" because "he will be a real addition to the squad" and can "hopefully help us over the next few years."

Liverpool paid a premium on top of the £48 million release clause that kicks into Keïta's contract at Leipzig next summer to ensure that they beat off the competition to sign him.

The deal - which is reported to total £55 million inclusive of the premium fee - comes after Liverpool had a bid as high as £66 million rejected for Keïta to sign for the club earlier this summer.