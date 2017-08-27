Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Visitors picked apart by ruthless Reds

Arsenal left Merseyside battered and bruised once more, as Liverpool annihilated the Gunners 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

A stunning counter-attacking display from the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Sadio Mane completely did for Arsene Wenger's men, who looked well beaten from early on.

Firmino got the first, with Mane and Salah adding goals either side of half-time, substitute Daniel Sturridge making it four with 13 minutes left. 

Liverpool quick out the blocks

A quick start had seen Liverpool blitz Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in mid-week, and they looked to deploy the same tactic against the Gunners.

Emre Can flashed a header wide from an Alberto Moreno cross, before turning provider himself.

Exchanging a neat one-two with Georginio Wijnaldum, Can burst down the left hand side of the penalty area and produced a fantastic low cross for Mohamed Salah, steaming in at the back post, with Petr Cech getting across goal brilliantly to prevent the Egyptian from opening the deadlock.

What Cech couldn't manage, though, was stopping Firmino from making it one-nil a matter of minutes later.

Involved again, Can laid it off to young Joe Gomez down the right, with the centre-back by trade floating inside to whip in a lovely ball on his weaker left-foot, Firmino making no mistake as he powered a header home from the edge of the six-yard-box. 

 