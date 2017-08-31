Achraf Lazaar free from Newcastle nightmare with loan move to Benevento

Achraf Lazaar has returned to Italy on loan with Benevento - ending his Newcastle United nightmare.

The 25-year-old joined from Palermo last season for a fee worth around €3.5million to assist the Magpies’ promotion push.

However, things didn’t go to plan as boss Rafael Benitez limited the player to just nine appearances, most of which came in cup competitions. 

One year ago – Lazaar’s arrival

Benitez was quick to praise Lazaar when he joined last summer, he said: "Achraf is a good, young player with international experience who has grown his game in Italy.

“He gives us width on the left, has a good left foot and will add great competition to the squad.”

Lazaar commented on the move: “I am very happy to be at Newcastle United. I'm proud to sign here because Newcastle is a great team in England.”

But the move worked out for neither club nor player and his transfer away from the North East this summer comes as little surprise.

Uncertain deadline day

Due to the Magpies interest in Southampton’s Matt Targett, Lazaar was uncertain as to whether he would be allowed to leave the club.

But as Newcastle thought they were edging closer to secure Targett on loan, Lazaar was given permission to travel to Benevento and complete a loan deal.

Still, Benitez's side suffered another blow as the club failed to finalise a deal for Targett. By that point, it was too late to postpone Lazaar's move. 