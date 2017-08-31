Wilfried Bony re-signs for Swansea City from Manchester City

Swansea City have completed the signing of Wilfried Bony from Manchester City, two-and-a-half years after the Welsh side sold him to the Citizens.

Bony has signed a two-year contract at the Liberty Stadium, with the option of another year, for a fee rumoured to be approximately £12 million, which is near to the fee that the club paid to sign him the first time from Vitesse.

The signing of Bony is thought to pave the way for Fernando Llorente to move to Tottenham Hotspur, who have pipped Premier League champions Chelsea to the Spaniard’s signature. 

Bony becomes Swansea's second signing on transfer deadline day, after Renato Sanches completed a season-long loan move from Bayern Munich earlier.

The quotes

On Instagram, Bony posted: "Thank you to the fans of Manchester City and Stoke City your support has helped me the past few years.

"Excited to be back at home with Swansea." The Ivorian posted before the deal was actually announced.

 