Kyle Bartley to miss 12 weeks after knee surgery

Swansea City have confirmed that defender Kyle Bartley will be out for 12 weeks with a knee injury.

The centre-back, who only recently signed a new four-year contract, has had surgery after sustaining the injury after falling awkwardly in the 4-1 win over MK Dons.

The injury leaves Swansea with just three fit senior centre-backs in Alfie Mawson, Federico Fernandez and Mike van der Hoorn.

The quotes

Manager Paul Clement said: “We were disappointed to lose Kyle. He has now had surgery and we expect him to be out for around 12 weeks,” the former Bayern Munich assistant said.

“The period of 12 weeks is an estimate, and we will have to see how Kyle responds to his rehabilitation.” 

 