Wilfred Bony reveals his two sons helped him decide to return to Swansea City

Wilfried Bony has said that he is thrilled about his return to Swansea City and that he’s happy with the supporters' excitement about the move.

The Swans completed the signing of Bony on deadline day for £12 million, the Ivorian returning to the club he left for Manchester City in a £28 million move two years ago.

Bony scored 34 goals wearing the Swans jersey, but at City, he only scored 13 times and found his opportunities limited - spending last season on loan at Stoke City where he also struggled for minutes.

The club announced his re-signing with a video on social media of the striker singing Swansea fans' iconic chant for him, which manager Paul Clement admitted he "couldn't get out of my head."

Bony said: "Even when I went to City and came back here, I was warming up and they were still singing that and that was a great feeling. When I came back I didn't think they'd put that video on social media! That was crazy.”

“Double motivation”

The Ivory Coast international remains a popular figure despite leaving the Liberty Stadium several years ago and took the chance to thank the affection of the fans.

Bony also declared that the huge excitement on him, just makes him more keen to win trophies: "That is double motivation for me [to hear the fans sing the song again]. What I want is to do my best for the team to win and then we can enjoy the rest."

He was also delighted when Swansea won their battle to survive in the top-flight last season.

"I completely supported them [Swansea] and wanted them to stay in the Premier League," said Bony. "I crossed my fingers for them in the last five games. I just wanted Swansea to stay up."

“My sons chose Swansea”

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old said that his two sons convinced him to re-join to the South Wales club as he said that the most important thing behind the decision was what his family wanted.

"I think my boys decided," Bony said. "They heard about the interest and said 'Daddy you have to go back to Swansea'. So my boys chose Swansea."

He added: "There were other options - Lille, Fenerbahce and others - but most important was what my family said."