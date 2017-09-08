Wilfred Bony reveals his two sons helped him decide to return to Swansea City

Wilfried Bony has said that he is thrilled about his return to Swansea City and that he’s happy with the supporters' excitement about the move.

The Swans completed the signing of Bony on deadline day for £12 million, the Ivorian returning to the club he left for Manchester City in a £28 million move two years ago.

Bony scored 34 goals wearing the Swans jersey, but at City, he only scored 13 times and found his opportunities limited - spending last season on loan at Stoke City where he also struggled for minutes.

The club announced his re-signing with a video on social media of the striker singing Swansea fans' iconic chant for him, which manager Paul Clement admitted he "couldn't get out of my head."

Bony said: "Even when I went to City and came back here, I was warming up and they were still singing that and that was a great feeling. When I came back I didn't think they'd put that video on social media! That was crazy.”