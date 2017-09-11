Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bristol City Preview: Wolves looking to continue fast start against Robins

Wolves and Bristol City clash at Molineux on Tuesday evening in the Championship as both sides look to build on their impressive starts that have seen them lose just one league game each so far this season.

The two tasted victory at the weekend, with 1-0 wins over Millwall and Reading respectively leaving Wolves in third while The Robins sit ninth.

Wolves living up to their name as title contenders

Wolves' impressive business in the summer transfer window saw them labelled by many as title contenders prior to the season beginning, and Nuno Espírito Santo's men have certainly lived up to that so far.

New signings Rúben Neves, Diogo Jota and Léo Bonatini have started the season in fine form with Jota netting the winner against Millwall on Saturday while Bonatini was denied by a goal-line clearance towards the end of the match.

Their sole defeat came in a 2-1 defeat against table-topping Cardiff City at Molineux on August 19, but Wolves have bounced back since then with two wins and a draw including a 2-0 triumph away to Premier League Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Bonatini and Jota's two goals and one assist each in the league shows signs of what could become one of the division's most potent attacks, while the back three of Willy Boly, Roderick Miranda and Conor Coady has conceded just four league goals.

This fixture last season saw Wolves come away with a 3-2 win despite going into the break 2-1 down, with second-half goals from Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro securing all three points on Boxing Day last year.

Robins' fast start shows signs of improvement over last season

The Robins have been difficult to beat so far this season and bounced back from their defeat at Birmingham City to record three draws and two wins in all competitions, recording their second league win on Saturday away to Reading.

Goalscoring centre-back Aden Flint found the net for the first time this season with his 84th minute winner at the Madejski Stadium, in a game where Bristol City withstood large amounts of pressure to steal three points from last season's play-off finalists.

The Championship's joint top-scorer Bobby Reid has been the main man in attack for The Robins with four goals and one assist as well as a goal in their 3-2 win over Watford in the Carabao Cup, with his brace and assist on the opening day against Barnsley laying the groundwork for their solid start to the season.

With the next highest scorers in the side all on one league goal, manager Lee Johnson will be aware that players such as strikers Jamie Paterson and Famara Diédhiou will need to shoulder some of the goalscoring burden in the coming weeks if their impressive start is to continue.

A win for The Robins on Tuesday evening would be the first time that they have won at Molineux since a 1-0 victory in March 1931.

Team news

Wolves are without centre-back Boly again on Tuesday evening, meaning Danny Batth is likely to start as he did in Saturday's win over Millwall.

Winger Costa is still unavailable for selection after undergoing ankle surgery in July, while Barry Douglas is a doubt after missing the Millwall game due to him not yet returning to full fitness.

Bristol City's assistant manager Jamie McAllister revealed at his pre-match press conference that changes will be made to the side for Tuesday's game, while in terms of injuries full-back Eros Pisano will not feature and is due to return within the next two weeks.

Predicted line-ups

Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-4-3): Ruddy; Batth, Miranda, Coady; Vinagre, Saiss, Neves, Doherty; Jota, Bonatini, Cavaleiro.

Bristol City (4-4-2): Fielding; Bryan, Baker, Flint, Vyner; Paterson, Smith, Brownhill, Pack; Reid, Leko.