Huddersfield Town 1-1 Leicester City: Player Ratings as Terriers held to a draw

Huddersfield Town were held to a draw by Leicester City at the John Smith’s Stadium but head coach David Wagner was pleased with his side’s performance.

The Terriers controlled the game for large parts and opened the scoring just after the half-time break as Laurent Depoitre turned Harry Maguire to score his first Town goal since his summer move from Porto.

But Leicester were level just four minutes later when Chris Lowe brought down Andy King inside the penalty area which saw Jamie Vardy hammer home the spot kick.

Elias Kachunga had a goal disallowed for offside after connecting with Mathias Jorgensen’s shot, which Wagner thought should have stood, while Vardy missed an open goal at the other end after Riyad Mahrez lashed a shot across the face of goal.  

Substitute Collin Quaner should have hit the target when Aaron Mooy picked him out with a cross while Leicester had another penalty shout in the closing minutes when Demarai Gray went down in the box under pressure from Jorgensen, but referee Jon Moss waved away any claims.

Jorgensen and Schindler look to be striking an effective partnership

Jonas Lossl – 6: The Danish international had a few nervous moments when coming for crosses and getting nowhere near but he could do nothing about Vardy’s penalty.

Tommy Smith – 7: Made a few charging runs down the right and linked up well with Elias Kachunga. Kept Marc Albrighton quiet and stopped him for getting his trademark crosses into the box.

Mathias Jorgensen – 7: Looks to be striking an effective partnership with Christopher Schindler and was unlucky with the effort that was tipped over the bar by Kasper Schmeichel, but his decision-making at times when in possession lets him down.

Christopher Schindler – 7: Another solid performance by the German.

Chris Lowe – 6: Did an adequate job up against the tricky Mahrez but an uncharacteristic rush of blood to the head to give away the penalty. 

 