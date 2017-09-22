Huddersfield Town vs Burnley Predicted XI: A number of changes expected from the Carabao Cup side

Huddersfield Town return to league action after their Carabao Cup tie to face off against a hard to beat Burnley side.

Both sides were knocked out of the third round of the cup, and earned respective draws last time out against Leicester City and Liverpool.

There will be a number of changes to the side that faced Crystal Palace, and a few absences due to injury.

A strong defence is hugely important

Goalkeeper – Jonas Lossl: Still conceded just three league goals this campaign and continues to show his importance to Town's strong defensive record this season.

Right-back – Tommy Smith: The captain of the side had arguably his best performance against Leicester, got forward well and was strong defensively, I would expect his return to the starting eleven.

Centre-back - Matias Jorgensen: The partnership between him and Schindler should be back as he is defensively strong. Unlucky not to get on the scoresheet last time out and had nothing to do with the penalty conceded.

Centre-back - Christopher Schindler: One of Town's players of the season will also regain his starting place against Burnley. Consistent all season and commanding in the air, he has the difficult task of keeping clinical striker Chris Wood at bay.

Left-back – Chris Lowe: Despite a few shaky games lately, expect Wagner to give him another chance to redeem himself after a rush of blood to the head in conceding the penalty against Leicester. However, he has made a number of strong last-ditch tackles to keep Town in games.

Defensive Midfielder – Aaron Mooy: An ever present on the team sheet, the Australian won the Australian Player of the Year award for 2017 which doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Mooy has been a revelation this season and qualities are vital to this Town side.

Embed from Getty Images

The long awaited Hoggy return

Defensive Midfielder – Jonathan Hogg: With the injury to Danny Williams who would have featured against Burnley, Hogg’s involvement in the team would not fill Town fans with doubt. Another play who enjoyed the success of last season and it would be a happy sight to see Hoggy back on the pitch.

Attacking Midfielder – Abdelhamid Sabiri: Catching the eye against Leicester and Palace, Sabiri should regain his starting place. He provided an assist for Laurent Depoitre and has settled into the side well.

Left-wing – Tom Ince: It’s only a matter of time before Ince gets on the scoresheet, he is influential to Town's attacks and gets up the field well, as well as doing his defensive duties.

Right-wing: Elias Kachunga: Should have been awarded his first Premier League goal last weekend which was ruled out for offside. He was electric going forward and gave Ben Chilwell a tough first half. Despite playing in strike against Palace, he should be put back out wide.

Striker – Laurent Depoitre: After a dream first start in the Premier League, Depoitre should shake off his stiffness and should be available to start against the Clarets. Arguably the Man of the Match, Depoitre has filled a lot of Town fans with confidence.