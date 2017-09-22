Swansea City vs Watford Preview: Swans looking to avoid Hornets sting

Swansea City will be looking to right their poor home form this season, as they face Watford at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

All five of Swansea’s points this season have come on the road, while they have suffered losses to Manchester United and Newcastle United in South Wales.

Watford began a great start to life under new boss Marco Silva, and were in the top four until they were brought down to earth after a 6-0 home loss to Manchester City.

Injury news

Swansea could see Wilfried Bony start for them for the first time this season, after he did so in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Reading. Manager Paul Clement said "I think he's ready to start a game in the Premier League now." After the Ivorian managed 81 minutes in midweek.

Ki Sung-Yeung began training this week following summer surgery on his knee, while Nathan Dyer has stepped up his comeback from an Achilles injury and will play for the Under-23 side on Friday.

While Watford are walking wounded, as defenders Sebastian Prodl and Younes Kaboul are expected to miss the trip to Wales.

Embed from Getty Images

The quotes

Ahead of the game, Jordan Ayew said: “Hopefully we can make our fans happy. We have had some good results away from home but now we want to do it at the Liberty.

“We go into the Watford game with some confidence.” The Ghanaian said. “We have good momentum. Now we have to play some good football and try to earn some points.”

While Watford boss Silva will be looking to bounce back from last week’s result. He said: “Yes it can be [a chance to get a good result]. But if we achieve good results against the other it’s good as well,” Silva commented.

He went on to say: “It’s true. We analysed the first five matches we’ve achieved good results against teams fighting with us but we’ll see what happens in the future."

Past meetings

Swansea have scored just one goal in their last four meetings with Watford, and last season managed to pick up just a point from their two games.

The last meeting came in a 1-0 win for Watford in April, when Etienne Capoue capitalised on a rare Alfie Mawson error as Swansea stayed two points stray of Premier League safety.

Embed from Getty Images

The stats

Watford will be hoping to win their first three away matches without conceding a goal, a Premier League record for the Hornets.

Watford have won just two of their last 22 away games to Swansea, their last one coming in 1983.

While Swansea have attempted just 30 shots this season, fewer than any other team.

Predicted XI

Swansea: Fabianski; Naughton, van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Sanches, Clucas, Carroll; Bony, Abraham.

Watford; Gomes; Femenia, Mariappa, Kabasele, Holebas; Doucoure, Chalobah, Cleverley; Carrillo, Gray, Richarlison.