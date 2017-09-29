West Ham vs Swansea City Preview: Both sides looking to bounce back from losses

West Ham host Swansea City at the London Stadium on Saturday, with the two both looking to come back from defeats last week.

The Hammers hosted rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and lost 3-2 in a very lively game that also saw Serge Aurier sent off for Spurs.

While Swansea lost 2-1 to Watford at the death last week, as Richarlison capitalised on a loose ball in the dying embers of the game to seal all three points at the Liberty Stadium.

Team news

West Ham could be boosted as Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio will return to the squad. Lanzini has been out for a month with a knee injury but manager Slaven Bilic confirmed he is back in the squad.

Antonio was forced off last week, but Bilic also said that the injury “wasn’t that bad” and that he has trained ahead of the game.

For Swansea, Nathan Dyer and Ki Sung-Yeung are back in training but this game probably comes to soon for the pair.

While on-loan Tammy Abraham and Renato Sanches could return to the starting lineup, after they both started on the bench against Watford.

The quotes

Ahead of the game, Bilic dubbed the match as “crucial” and said: “It's very important to get a win,

"Three points would lift us a few places up the table, give us confidence, stability and good motivation.”

While Swansea manager Paul Clement said: “Every game I want us to click, I want us to click Saturday. That is it.” His team has looked disjointed this season. “Preparation has been good and I see no reason why we cannot play well.”

He went on to say about West Ham: “They are worse off than us we have to go there with confidence and belief.”

Past meetings

Swansea have a poor record against West Ham, and have won just two out of the 10 games they have played since Swansea got promoted.

Last season West Ham did the double over Swansea, winning 1-0 at the London Stadium and 4-1 at the Liberty Stadium on Boxing Day.

In the last game, Cheikhou Kouyate scored the winner as West Ham were able to end a five-match winless run as Swansea stayed in the relegation zone.

Predicted XI

West Ham: Hart; Zabaleta, Fonte, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Kouyate, Noble; Arnautovic, Carroll, Hernandez.

Swansea: Fabianski; Naughton, van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Sanches, Clucas, Carroll; Abraham, Ayew.