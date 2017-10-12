Paul Clement expects Swansea City to get better as the season goes on

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has said that he expects his side to get better as the season goes on, as they currently sit in the relegation places after seven games.

Swansea are yet to pick up a single point at home this season, as they face Huddersfield Town next but Clement feels that with so many changes over the summer, a poor start could be expected.

His side have looked disjointed this season and are struggling to cope without Gylfi Sigurdsson, who moved to Everton for £45 million in the summer.

What did Clement have to say?

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement said: “I think this is a team that will get better and better as the season goes on.

We had more changes than I envisaged in the summer,” as top scorer Fernando Llorente left to join Tottenham Hotspur, “we have players who have not played so regularly in the last year like Renato [Sanches] and Wilfried [Bony].

Sanches and Bony are also both doubts for the game against Huddersfield.

Clement went on to explain: “When you add in four or five others it will take time to integrate them. I expect them to show an improvement and I believe we will be better in the second half of the season than the first, but we need points now because we do not want to be in the same position as last season.”

He then reiterated: “We want points on the board in the first half of the season.”

Concerning home form

Swansea have lost all three of their opening games at the Liberty Stadium, a place that was made a fortress under Clement last season as he picked up 19 points from his nine home games in order to stay in the Premier League.

Clement said: “When you win any game it is satisfying, we are really disappointed we have not got anything at home.

"Last season we made the Liberty a really difficult place and picked up some fantastic results.” However this season it has been three losses to Manchester United, Newcastle United and Watford. “It is strange why it has gone that way this season, we know there is a lot to work on.

“We feel the results can come, winning at home takes the pressure off when you go away from home. You start seeing a healthier position in the table if you win at home.”