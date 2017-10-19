Crvena Zvedza 0-1 Arsenal: Giroud magic gives Gunners priceless win in Belgrade
Crvena Zvedza - Arsenal

Olivier Giroud's acrobatic overhead volley was enough to give Arsenal a narrow 1-0 win versus Crvena Zvedza in Group H of the UEFA Europa League at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia

In game short of quality from both sides, the Frenchman's goal five minutes from time was enough to give the Gunners their third successive win to go top of the standings by a margin of five points, after BATE Borisov beat FC Koln by a single goal in Belarus.

Lack of quality on show

In an opening period bereft of quality, both sides however managed to carve out decent openings.

In the 14th minute Red Star 'keeper Milan Borjan made a smart save with an his outstretched leg to deny Theo Walcott an opener for the visitors, following a scrambled clearance from Jack Wilshere's lofted free-kick.

At the other end, defensive problems continued to dog Arsene Wenger's side as Richmond Boakye came the closest to opening the scoring for either side, the Ghanaian's downward header from a corner mid-way through the first half clipping the angle of the woodwork, with Petr Cech flailing at his near post. 

The Czech stopper however was on hand to deny Nemanja Radonjic's  goal-bound effort from close range, with Gunners' midfielder Reiss Nelson blocking the Serbian's rebound shot.