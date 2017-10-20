West Ham United 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Murray brace sends soaring Seagulls to emphatic victory

Glenn Murray tallied his first two goals of the season to fire Brighton & Hove Albion to a 3-0 win over a hapless West Ham United side at the London Stadium. 

Jose Izquierdo added his first for the Seagulls since his club-record transfer from Club Brugge in Belgium to pile the pressure on Hammers boss Slaven Bilic.

Murray gives Brighton the lead 

Bilic made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Burnley last Saturday with Arthur Masuaku replacing Aaron Cresswell in defense and Pedro Obiang up front for Andy Carroll, who was serving a one-match ban after being sent off at Turf Moor.

Chris Hughton also made two changes to his Brighton side that recorded a 1-1 draw at home to Everton. The midfield saw the selection of Izquierdo and Gaetan Bong to replace Solly March and Markus Suttner.

After a quiet start, it was the visitors who had the first chance in the fourth minute when Izquierdo was free of his markers, but he skied his shot over the bar.

Six minutes later, Brighton were in the lead. Obiang was first guilty of conceding a free kick 15 yards inside his own area and his marking on Murray was poor, the 34-year old heading past Hammers keeper Joe Hart after a fine delivery by Pascal Gross.