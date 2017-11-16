Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Who will earn the bragging rights in North London?

It is the game in which all Arsenal and Tottenham fans look for when the fixtures are released - but who will earn the bragging rights on Saturday?

Spurs sit firmly eight points behind the league leaders Manchester City, Arsenal even further behind as they chase the four-point gap on arch-rivals Spurs.

The Gunners go into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to title favourites city, with Tottenham scraping a 1-0 victory over bottom side Crystal Palace

Shift in power?

Over the past decade, it has to be noticed that Tottenham have been on the ascendance - their league position has dramatically improved in this time. Meanwhile, rivals Arsenal have seemed to stagnate as Spurs quickly began to close the gap. 

It has been especially close in the past two seasons, with Arsenal just clinching second spot ahead of Spurs in the 2015/16 season on the very last day of the season. Whereas, last season the Lilywhite's finished comfortably ahead of their rivals with an 11 point cushion. 

Saturday's hosts' haven't won a north London derby now in the past six attempts - their longest spell without a victory. However, Tottenham have never tasted victory at the Emirates Stadium since 2010 when they cameback from a two goal deficit.

 